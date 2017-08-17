Azerbaijani FM receives Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Dziedziczak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Jan Dziedziczak.

The meeting focused on the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in various fields, News.Az reports citing the press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Poland in June this year gave an important impetus to the development of relations between the two countries. Elmar Mammadyarov said that Poland is one of the important partners of Azerbaijan and stressed the existence of wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, investment, transport, energy and other areas. The Minister also spoke about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and noted that Poland supports the association agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Jan Dziedziczak said he was impressed with the development of Azerbaijan and the capital, Baku. He noted that Azerbaijan was the venue for the First European Games, Formula 1, and noted that the 41st World Scout Conference is successfully held in Azerbaijan.

Stressing the cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations, the Polish Deputy Minister expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for supporting Poland's candidacy in this year's election for the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the current situation in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed the importance of fulfilling the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict. The Minister pointed out that the conflict should be solved only within the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in line with the norms and principles of international law, as reflected in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He added that attempts to alter the internationally recognized borders by using force are unacceptable.

The sides underlined the importance of developing cooperation in public diplomacy and culture and agreed that next year, a joint program of work on the 100th anniversary of the Polish settlements will be prepared in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

