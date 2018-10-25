Azerbaijani FM receives speaker of Uruguay House of Representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Speaker of the House of Representatives of Uruguay Jorge Gandini on the sidelines of VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum on Oct. 25, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov greeted the official from Uruguay and spoke about the developing relations of Azerbaijan with Latin American states over the last years, including Uruguay.

Expressing satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan, the speaker of the House of Representatives of Uruguay underlined the importance of Baku Humanitarian Forum for exchange of views on the issues of international importance, in particular the intercultural dialogue issues. He stated the interest of Uruguay in developing relations with Azerbaijan.

The sides underlined that there is a huge potential for the development of cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Uruguay and discussed the cooperation issues in the economic sphere. The activities of interparliamentary friendship groups were highly appreciated in the development of relations between the two countries.

Briefing his interlocutor about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Mammadyarov stressed that the Armenian armed forces should be withdrawn from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan for ensuring the lasting peace and cooperation in the region.

The sides also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

