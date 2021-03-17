Azerbaijani FM: Restoration of communications in region will benefit Armenia too

The opening of communications in the region will benefit all countries in the region, including Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok.

“The opening of communications is envisaged by the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region but for this purpose, all parties must fulfill their obligations,” the Azerbaijani minister said.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is a supporter of peace and cooperation in the region.

