Return to Agali village is great source of pride for our country: Jeyhun Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the coming years, former IDPs will return to liberated areas," said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in a joint press statement with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell, News.az reports.

"Today we meet on a very historic day because, on July 19, a group of former internally displaced families returns to the liberated areas. In the first stage, 41 families return to Agali village of the Zangilan region of Azerbaijan, and this is a great source of pride for our country and these people. Of course, in the coming years, we will witness the return of hundreds of thousands of our compatriots, former internally displaced persons, to the liberated territories," said Mr. Bayramov.

News.Az