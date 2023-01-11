Azerbaijani FM says ‘no obstacles’ to free passage of Armenian residents through Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no obstacles to free passage of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region through the Lachin-Khankandi road, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a phone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov stated that the claims about the alleged “blocking” of Armenian residents and the creation of a “humanitarian disaster” in the region as a result of the closure of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are completely groundless.

The minister informed the US official that numerous cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as other humanitarian vehicles, freely use the road on a daily basis.

Bayramov said despite the statements of the Azerbaijani side that there are no obstacles to the free movement of Armenian residents using the road, and that they intend to provide assistance to Armenians if necessary, the people who present themselves as the leaders of local Armenians are against the use of the road by the population.

The top diplomat reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to dialogue and readiness to intensify its efforts toward the establishment of peace in the region.

