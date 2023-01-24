Azerbaijani FM stresses significance of Zangazur corridor at ECO Tashkent meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangazur corridor will be of particular importance for cooperation between the countries of the whole region, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat made the remarks at the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov also emphasized the importance of measures taken towards the creation of a transport corridor from Azerbaijan's East Zangazur Economic Region to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy and decision-making body of ECO. It comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers can, if deemed necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other Ministers in the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.

News.Az