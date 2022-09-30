Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM to meet with Armenian counterpart in Geneva

Azerbaijani FM to meet with Armenian counterpart in Geneva

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s foreign minister and his Armenian counterpart is expected to take place on October 2 in Geneva, Leyla Abdullayeva, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, exclusively told News.Az.   

“As is known, in accordance with the agreement reached by the leaders of the two states at a meeting in Brussels on August 31 this year, Azerbaijan put forward proposals to hold a meeting of foreign ministers to negotiate a peace agreement. In this regard, I would like to note that a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected to take place on October 2 in Geneva,” the spokesperson said. 


