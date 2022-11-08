Azerbaijani FM urges Armenia to refrain from actions that would undermine peace process

Azerbaijani FM urges Armenia to refrain from actions that would undermine peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a Twitter post following his trilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov called on Armenia to refrain from actions that undermine the peace process.

“At the initiative of Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a meeting with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington DC. I reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment & readiness for the soonest conclusion of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, and urged to refrain from actions that would undermine the process,” he added.

News.Az