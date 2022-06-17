Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various issues of cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as on the regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the US official on the current situation in the region, including the restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict phase, as well as the steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to normalize relations and ensure peace in the region.

Karen Donfried stressed that the United States supports the efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az