Azerbaijani FM, US official discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

The meeting took place on the initiative of the US side.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda between the two countries, as well as the prospects of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a bilateral basis.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that Armenia's provocation, which left an Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as a result of a sniper shot without any provoking factors after five months of stability, is aimed at undermining the peace process.

At the same time, it was noted that contrary to the stated objectives of the European Union Mission in Armenia, which are to promote regional stability and build confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Mission is being used as a means of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, which is unacceptable, as well as the "binocular diplomacy" conducted by the Mission.

Referring to the draft peace treaty, Jeyhun Bayramov reiterated that the Armenian Constitution, legislative acts, and appeals to international organizations and courts continue to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

