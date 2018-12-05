Azerbaijani FM: Very useful discussions held on Karabakh conflict - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Very useful discussions were held on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He was commenting on the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on 5 December.

“It was around three hours very important and useful discussions for better understanding of each other’s position. There was an agreement to continue talks in this format in the upcoming future, most probably next month,” said the minister.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan are holding a meeting with the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) in Milano on December 5, 2018, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also attending the meeting, according to the message.

