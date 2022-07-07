Azerbaijani FM: "We must speak openly about the crimes committed during the occupation"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We must speak openly about the crimes committed during the occupation," Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at the opening ceremony of the Week of Diplomacy with the participation of young volunteers on "Peace and reconstruction efforts of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict phase" at ADA University, correspondent of News.az reports.

"Yes, we are a peaceful state, we are a peaceful nation, we are looking to the future. However, looking to the future does not mean that we should forget the past and not take the right lessons from history," Mr. Bayramov said.

News.Az