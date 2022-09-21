Azerbaijani foreign minister attends GUAM Ministerial Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Council meeting was also attended by Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Bayramov shared his opinion on the work and prospects of GUAM in the areas of trade, transport and communications, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and also noted the importance of cooperation within the organization.

The minister reported on the efforts to eliminate the consequences of the past conflict with Armenia in the post-conflict period. Bayramov briefed his counterparts on the recovery and reconstruction measures in the region, the return of internally displaced persons, some of the projects for the reintegration of ethnic Armenians living in the region, as well as the danger of mines in the region.

It was emphasized that within the framework of the tripartite statements and agreements reached between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, work is underway to open communication and transport lines, and Azerbaijan has put forward a proposal for a peace agreement. Despite all this, it was reported that Armenia obstructed the process and resorted to delaying tactics, seriously violated its obligations under the tripartite statements, and in recent months allowed large-scale military provocations that resulted in losses. It was brought to the attention that, despite the destructive activities of the Armenian side, our country is determined to advance the peace agenda and continue negotiations.

The minister also noted that the situation in Ukraine is of serious concern, and it is important to solve the problem through diplomacy on the basis of international law, especially within the internationally recognized borders of states, in accordance with the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. It was stated that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and so far Ukraine has been provided with 15 million euros of humanitarian aid. At the end of his speech, Minister Bayramov congratulated Ukraine on taking over the GUAM chairmanship in 2023.

Foreign ministers of other countries and Secretary General Altay Efendiev also spoke during the meeting, informing the participants about the positions and priorities within the organization.

During the meeting, the member states signed the "Protocol on the rules for determining the country of origin of goods to the Agreement on the establishment of a free trade zone" and the "Convention of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM on mutual assistance in the field of consular issues."

News.Az