Azerbaijani foreign minister briefs Israeli president on post-conflict situation in region

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on an official visit to Israel, on Thursday informed President Isaac Herzog about the post-conflict situation in the region and the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat also provided information about the military-political provocations committed by Armenia, its imitation of negotiations with the evasion of its obligations, the continued landmine threat, and Armenia's incomplete withdrawal of its armed forces from Azerbaijan following its obligations.

Bayramov affirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to establish peace and stability in the region and ensure the reintegration of Armenian residents.

News.Az