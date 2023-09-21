Azerbaijani foreign minister briefs OIC chief on current situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC, preparations for the OIC Summit to be held in Gambia later this year, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Bayramov provided detailed information about the current situation in the region and the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Noting that the OIC fully supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha emphasized that the efforts made towards the establishment of stability in the region play an important role in the sustainable peace-building process.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az