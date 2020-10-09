Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani foreign minister due in Moscow

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay a working visit to Moscow on Friday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The visit will take place on Russia’s initiative.

On October 8, Minister Bayramov held a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Geneva and informed the co-chairs about the position of Azerbaijan regarding the conflict settlement, the ministry added.


