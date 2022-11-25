Azerbaijani foreign minister embarks on visit to Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday arrived in Aktau, Kazakhstan for a visit to participate in the second trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs and transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye, News.Az reports.

As a continuation of the first meeting held in Baku on June 27, 2022, the purpose of this platform is to promote the development of coordinated cooperation among the mentioned countries in the field of transport, transit, communications, trade and a number of other areas.

The participation of the Georgian delegation at the meeting in Aktau is also expected.

News.Az