Azerbaijani foreign minister leaves for Austria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Austria on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In the framework of the visit, Minister Bayramov will meet the OSCE Secretary General, speak at the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council, as well as he will hold meetings with high-level officials of Austria, representatives of the leading think tanks, and heads of other international organizations based in Vienna.

News.Az