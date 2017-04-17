Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Mammadyarov leaves for Malta

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov will lead a delegation in a visit to Malta later on this afternoon, in a three-day visit.

Report informs that Mammadyarov will be accompanied by SOCAR’s Vice-President Elshad Nasirov, Azerbaijani Ambassador Mammad Ahmadzada and two other diplomats.

Mammadyarov will hold talks with Foreign Minister George Vella, as well as courtesy meetings with the Speaker Anglu Farrugia, and the President of the Republic, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

The meetings will discuss bilateral cooperation between the countries.

