Azerbaijani foreign minister meets Greek and Ghana counterparts

Meetings took place on the sidelines of 73rd session of the UN General Assembly

On the sidelines of 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.



During the meetings the sides discussed the current status of bilateral cooperation and future development prospects and also exchanged views on the issues of mutual support on the elections to the international organizations.

