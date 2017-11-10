Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets his Ethiopian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu during his official visit to Ethiopia.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia in recent years and stressed that high-level visits made a significant contribution to bilateral cooperation. In this regard, Vorkene Gebei praised Elmar Mammadyarov's visit to Ethiopia and highlighted the importance of enhancing contacts at different levels between the two countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov invited Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. Minister Gebeyehu accepted Mammadyarov's invitation with pleasure.

The ministers mulled the current state of relations between the two countries and issues on the agenda. At the same time, they emphasized the necessity of expanding the contractual basis for the development of bilateral cooperation.

The Ministers stressed the importance of developing cooperation within international organizations and said that the two countries have taken a similar position in relation to the issues on the international agenda.

The sides considered the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries. An agreement was reached to organize a visit of a delegation of Azerbaijani businessmen to Ethiopia and join efforts for the purpose of establishing direct contacts between the trade and business circles.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted the potential for cooperation between the two countries in transport and logistics, highlighting the transport of goods from Azerbaijan to Djibouti and other African countries, as well as prospects for the North-South transport corridor connecting South Asia and North Europe.

The ministers also exchanged views on the ways to develop humanitarian and educational cooperation between the two countries. The Ministers stressed that Ethiopian students obtain higher education in Azerbaijan in various fields and underlined the importance of continuing the established contacts.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the steps taken by Azerbaijan, the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to resolve the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

During the meeting the ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

After the meeting, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov answered questions from Ethiopian media about his visit to Ethiopia.

News.Az

News.Az