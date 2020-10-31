Azerbaijani foreign minister meets ICRC director general

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his working visit to Geneva, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini.

The sides noted with satisfaction the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, the Foreign Minister told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov informed the other side about the latest situation in the region. He noted the gross violations of international humanitarian law by Armenia, the deliberate targeting of Azerbaijani cities, civilians and civilian infrastructure far from the frontline, the firing of civilians with prohibited weapons and the heavy casualties among the civilian population to date.

They stressed the importance of the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

News.Az