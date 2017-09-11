Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets Spain's new Charge d’Affaires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received İgnacio Sánchez Taboada, the newly appointed Charge d’Affaires of the Spanish Embassy to Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated İgnacio Sánchez Taboada on his appointment.

Ignacio Sánchez Taboada noted that he would spare no efforts to contribute to development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

The sides discussed the development prospects of bilateral relations between Spain and Azerbaijan and stressed the availability of vast opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, tourism and humanitarian spheres.

News.Az

