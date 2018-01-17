Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with French Minister of State - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the ministry told News.Az.

The meeting was held as part of Elmar Mammadyarov's working visit to France.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of negotiations aimed at resoling the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Mammadyarov provided detailed information on the process of negotiations over the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, saying he will meet with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and his Armenian counterpart in Krakow, Poland on January 18. The minister noted that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France should prevent some French cities from establishing illegal contacts with the illegal regime created in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia and representatives of this illegal regime from entering its territory.

The ministers mulled economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and France, hailing the dynamic development of cooperation in the spheres of energy, transport, metro, space, industry, agriculture, education, culture, etc. It was noted that more than 50 French companies operate in Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and France closely cooperate in the field of education, the ministers described the joint Azerbaijan-French University operating in Azerbaijan as a vivid example of this cooperation.

Mammadyarov also spoke about Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union. He said the work is being done on a strategic partnership document between Azerbaijan and the EU and stressed the successful development of ties.

At the end of the meeting, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) and Montpellier University of France signed a framework agreement on cooperation and agreements on dissertation and financial cooperation.

The agreements were signed by ANAS President Akif Alizade and Vice President for International Affairs of Montpellier University François Henn.

News.Az

