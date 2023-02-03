Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Hungarian counterpart in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with Hungarian Minsiter of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Baku, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Szijjártó is on a visit to Baku to attend the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, the sides discussed relevant topics of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, including the regional situation.

Minister Bayramov emphasized the development of Azerbaijan-Hungary collaboration in policy, economy, trade, energy, education, and other areas. Having highlighted energy cooperation between the two countries, the official noted that the “Agreement among the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania on green energy strategic partnership” signed on December 17, 2022, which provides for harnessing the renewable energy potential in the Caspian and Black Sea regions, as well as the diversification of energy supply, has made a significant contribution to cooperation in this area.

Bayramov also informed his Hungarian colleague on the current regional situation in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the peace efforts taken by Azerbaijan, and Armenia's military-political provocations that are detrimental to this process. Speaking of the provocations regarding the Lachin-Khankendi road, which caused a fair protest from the civil society representatives of Azerbaijan, he stressed that Armenia's baseless claims related to the mentioned road are aimed at misleading the international community. He also updated on the ongoing reconstruction work in liberated territories.

Minister Szijjártó pointed out that Hungary is interested in further development of strategic ties between the two countries, in particular in using the existing potential. The importance of the existing legal framework in the development of relations, especially the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, was outlined as well. The minister praised the work carried out within the Joint Economic Commission.

The official also underscored the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, as well as the essence of joint projects implemented in this direction. He also emphasized the existing prospects for attracting Hungarian companies to the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

