Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Israeli president

As part of his official visit to the State of Israel, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the country’s President Isaac Herzog, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional and international situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the development of the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries in various fields, including in the political, economic, security, cultural, educational, high technologies, cybersecurity and other spheres over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The FM emphasized that the close contact between the Azerbaijani and Israeli leaders had played an important role in the development of the relations.

The minister said that the opening of Azerbaijan’s Trade and Tourism Representative Office in 2021 and Azerbaijan’s Embassy in 2023 in the State of Israel is an indicator of the development of relations between the two countries.

The FM stressed the importance of regular political consultations and high-level reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan and Israel in terms of developing bilateral ties.

FM Bayramov provided insight into the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation. He also informed about Armenia’s military and political provocations, continued landmine threats and the fact that Armenia has not yet withdrawn its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan. The minister also pointed out that Armenia had continued aggressive rhetoric and activities in recent weeks, adding that Azerbaijan is determined to establish peace and security in the region, as well as ensure the reintegration of Armenian residents.

President Isaac Herzog noted that Israel attaches importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan as its strategic partner. He described the traditions of friendship and solidarity existing between the two countries’ peoples as an important component of the developing relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. The Israeli President hailed the positive contribution of the Jewish community living in Azerbaijan to the bilateral relations. He expressed confidence that the opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel will play an important role in the further development of relations.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

