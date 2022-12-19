Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Saudi Arabia’s investment minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with a delegation headed by Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Co-Chairman of the joint intergovernmental commission between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides hailed the high level of the development of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the extensive cooperation in economic and commercial, investment, agriculture, energy, development of alternative energy resources and other fields.

They discussed the large-scale restoration and construction works in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and the possibilities of cooperation with Saudi Arabia in this direction.

The two ministers also exchanged views on issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and the ongoing developments on a regional scale.

News.Az