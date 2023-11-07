Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Serbian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Belgrade, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dacic on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides discussed various aspects of cooperation, goals and directions for further strengthening of strategic partnership.

The ministers stressed the importance of high-level mutual visits, development of inter-parliamentary ties, useful interaction within international organizations, and cooperation in the fields of energy, high technologies, transport, alternative energy, pharmaceuticals, humanitarian, educational, tourism and other spheres. The meeting highlighted the need to continue the bilateral consultations initiated to develop cooperation within the Southern Gas Corridor and to study the possibilities of transporting natural gas to Serbia and the Balkan region via the TAP pipeline.

During the meeting, Serbian companies and investors were invited to participate in the large-scale reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic districts liberated from occupation, as well as in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Later on, the signing ceremony of the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia was held. The ministers then made statements at a press briefing.

