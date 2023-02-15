Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with special representative of Russian Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday met with special representative of the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovayev, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The discussions at the meeting were concerned with the process of normalization of the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the current state of peace treaty talks, and various aspects of protests on the Lachin road.

According to Jeyhun Bayramov, notwithstanding Azerbaijan’s constructive approach during the years of occupation and post-conflict period as well as its peace process proposals after the 44-day war, Armenia continues to put obstacles to the process. The minister said Armenia had boycotted the round of peace treaty negotiations slated for December last year.

The minister let Khovayev know that the Lachin road is used for purposes that were not stipulated in the trilateral statement

Bayramov pointed out that the protesters’ legitimate demands had not been fulfilled, adding Armenia utilized this situation for its own political objectives with an aim to divert the issue in the wrong direction.

The meeting also saw discussions revolved around regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az