Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with UN high commissioner

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Switzerland, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current agenda and perspectives of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN High Commission for Human Rights.

The parties also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Earlier, FM Bayramov, who is paying a working visit to Geneva, held meetings with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

Besides, together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, Bayramov took part in the opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Room" at the UN Geneva Office.

News.Az