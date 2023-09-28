Azerbaijani foreign minister offers condolences to Uzbek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his condolences to the brotherly state and people of Uzbekistan over the explosion that occurred near the international airport in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. FM Bayramov wished speedy recovery to all those who had been injured in the explosion.

During the telephone conversation, the pair discussed issues on the current bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as the current regional situation.

Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov thanked for the message of condolences and support, describing this support as another indicator of friendship, brotherhood and solidarity between the two countries.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az