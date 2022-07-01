Azerbaijani foreign minister receives newly-appointed Czech ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday received the newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Sedlacek, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

FM Bayramov accepted a copy of the ambassador’s credentials and congratulated him on his appointment.

The minister said that a high-level political dialogue has been established between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. He also noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Czech Republic.

The top diplomat emphasized that the Czech Republic is one of the nine EU countries with which Azerbaijan has established a strategic partnership.

Sedlacek thanked Bayramov for his congratulations and noted that there is great potential for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

The ambassador pledged every effort to use this potential for the purpose of developing ties.

The sides noted the importance of continuing political consultations between the two countries, and also exchanged views on prospects and opportunities for cooperation in a number of spheres, including economic, transport, energy and humanitarian.

Bayramov informed Sedlacek about the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as the reconstruction and construction work carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The minister also spoke about issues related to the implementation of trilateral declarations, steps taken by Azerbaijan towards normalization of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan’s approach to ensuring peace and stability in the region on the basis of strict observance of the principles of international law.

News.Az