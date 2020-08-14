Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing UAE envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday received the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamad Ahmed Hamil Al-Qubaisi, upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

Minister Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged views on political, economic, trade, tourism, humanitarian, and other spheres of bilateral relations, as well as the perspectives of cooperation between the states.

The importance of the continuation of successful cooperation and mutual support of the countries within international organizations was underlined.

The ambassador conveyed his congratulations to Jeyhun Bayramov with regard to his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Further, he expressed his gratitude for the support provided to him for the implementation of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Mohamad Ahmed Hamil Al-Qubaisi in the development of bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

