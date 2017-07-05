Azerbaijani foreign minister speaks to co-chairs regarding incident in Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan’s involvement in the negotiations is not imitation."

Though the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is not expected to be postponed, this issue should be thoroughly investigated and a decision should be passed, said Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev, APA reports.

He said that Azerbaijan’s involvement in the negotiations is not imitation. “Our position is firm and we participate in these substantive negotiations”, said the spokesperson.



Hajiyev added that Azerbaijani foreign minister has spoken to the French and Russian co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group regarding the issue: “However, he was unable to talk to the U.S. co-chair due to technical problem.”

News.Az

