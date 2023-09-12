Azerbaijani foreign minister visits “Thoughts and Desires” monument in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Switzerland, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov visited the sculpture “Thoughts and Desires” in Geneva, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jeyhun Bayramov visited the sculpture “Thoughts and Desires” in Geneva presented by Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its accession to the UN,” the ministry said.

The "Thoughts and Desires" monument was erected in 2017 in Geneva on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN.

Minister Bayramov is paying a working visit to Switzerland.

During the visit, the top Azerbaijani diplomat is scheduled to address the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council and hold meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations, including the UN Office at Geneva and other specialized agencies during the visit.

News.Az