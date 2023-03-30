Azerbaijani foreign minister visits Yasser Arafat Museum

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of an official visit to Palestine, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited the Yasser Arafat Museum, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

FM Bayramov got acquainted with exhibitions reflecting the national movement of Palestine through the legacy of Yasser Arafat, the historic leader of the Palestinian people.

The Azerbaijani minister left a note in the Museum's Guest Book.





News.Az