Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: We do not ask, but we demand concrete talks

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: We do not ask, but we demand concrete talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main topic of the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov made the due statement following the meeting with the Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira who is visiting Baku.

"I'm going to Moscow with the fact that we need to move the issue from the deadlock and it's time to solve the conflict. Displaced persons must return to their homes, and peace must establish in the region."

Mammadyarov noted that all the principles are on the table and negotiations continue on the basis of the updated Madrid principles.

"The meeting will be held tomorrow," the Foreign Minister said.

News.Az

News.Az