Azerbaijani foreign minister will meet with NATO chief

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing a message posted on the alliance’s website.  

Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO began in March 1992 when the country entered the North Atlantic Partnership Council's Consultation Forum, which was renamed the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council in 1997.

On May 4, 1994, Azerbaijan joined the NATO "Partnership for Peace" Program.


