Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry blacklisted German Member of EP

A marginal member of the European Parliament from Germany was included in the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republ

According to the statement, Martin Sonneborn, a marginal member of the European Parliament from Germany, was included in the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” for his illegal visit to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in August 2018.

Note that the German parliamentarian Martin Sonneborn (also a member of the European Parliament) with a delegation including 25 people visited the Nagorno-Karabakh and held some meetings there.

