Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry blacklists Russian MP

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, commented on the interview given by Vitaly Milonov, a member of Russia’s State Duma, to the Armenian TV channel.

Abdullayeva said Baku firmly condemns the unacceptable expressions against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people, which Milonov, member of the Russian State Duma from the ruling United Russia party, who is known for his ardent pro-Armenian position, used during an interview with the Armenian media.

“Milonov has been included in the list of foreign citizens who are prohibited from entering the Azerbaijani territory because he illegally visited the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation by violating the legislation of Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson said.

“Another provocative step taken by Milonov against Azerbaijan absolutely contradicts the high-level relations existing between Azerbaijan and Russia,” Abdullayeva added. “Such an irresponsible behavior of the member of the State Duma that does not correspond to Russia’s official position is an attempt to cast a shadow on relations between the two countries.”

The spokesperson stressed that Milonov’s speech also harms the steps taken by the countries of the region, including Russia, to end the years of hostility and ensure peace, tranquility, and cooperation among the peoples of the region.

“Strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are intensively developing thanks to close contacts between the presidents of both countries,” Abdullayeva added. “Attempts to undermine these relations by using the status of a member of the State Duma are unacceptable and doomed to failure.”

News.Az