Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Armenia's missile attack on Barda

On October 27, 2020, as a result of the Smerch MLRS missile attack by the armed forces of Armenia on the Barda region of Azerbaijan 4 civilians, including a child were killed and 13 civilians, including children and women, were seriously injured.

This is yet another war crime committed by Armenia in recent days in gross violation of the agreed humanitarian ceasefire for the third time through the continued efforts of international mediators and its commitments under the international humanitarian law.

The next bloody crime committed by the armed forces of Armenia on the eve of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Geneva is a clear demonstration that the aggressor state Armenia is not interested in a political solution to the conflict and aims to undermine negotiations by all means.

The political-military leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for this crime against humanity against the Azerbaijani peaceful population. We call the international community to take a firm position to bring the perpetrators to justice.

News.Az

