Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on MEP’s illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

MEP Eleni Theocharous illegally visited Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding an illegal visit of MEP (Member Of European Parliament) Eleni Theocharous on September 27 to Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Eleni Theocharous, a MEP from the Republic of Cyprus, was included in the list of persons who are prohibited from entering Azerbaijan, and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan instituted criminal proceedings against her on the relevant articles of the Criminal Code,” reads the statement.

“This person, who acts under the influence of Armenia and the Armenian lobby, demonstrates the position of justifying and encouraging occupation policy of the ruling circles of Armenia,” the statement noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az