Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ukraine
- 24 Aug 2020 11:06
- 23 Aug 2025 00:50
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Ukraine on the occasion of its Independence Day.
“We believe that traditional Azerbaijan-Ukraine ties will further develop for the sake of our peoples. On this festive day, we wish strong health, lasting peace and welfare to the friendly people of Ukraine,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.