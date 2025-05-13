Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry creates Climate Diplomacy Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Climate Diplomacy Department has been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said Yachin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister, as he addressed the conference on the theme “Agriculture mobilizing countries for environment” held as part of the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition “InterFood Azerbaijan” and the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition “Caspian Agro,” News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Rafiyev noted that the new department will continue to ensure Azerbaijan's contribution to this process as a permanent player in the negotiations held within international platforms on climate action.

"New political positions will be formed both in our economy and in our approach to climate issues. However, our primary goal is to realize the outcomes achieved so far, that is, to move from ambition to implementation," he added.

News.Az