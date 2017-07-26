Azerbaijani foreign ministry, defense ministry issue joint statement
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense have issued a joint statement, the Foreign Ministry told APA.
The statement reads as follows:
“The intensive violation of the ceasefire regime by Armenian armed forces with heavy weapons and armed provocations along the contact line of troops and the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border are continuing.
Armenian armed forces are deliberately and systematically targeting Azerbaijani army positions, as well as civilians and civil facilities residential areas.”
