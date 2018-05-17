Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry exposed Armenia's plan for Karabakh - BALANYAN'S LIES

+ ↺ − 16 px

Caught in a web of blatant and insolent lies, Armenian diplomacy continues to demonstrate its professional inadequacy.

Edward Nalbandian, who gave unconvincing answers to foreign journalists regarding Nagorno Karabakh conflict, is now replaced with his former deputy Zograb Mnatsakanyan in the position of the Armenian Foreign Minister, Vesti.az reports.

Mnatsakanyan is described as a career diplomat with almost thirty years of experience, although he is very unlucky with the current staff. If to be specific, it is a matter of the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan who publicly voices stupidity.

I remember that in December last year, this 40-year-old couch analyst, commenting on the words of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that the Armenian-Turkish protocols were signed with certain preconditions, said that the high-level Turkish diplomat is lying. Although if one follows the history of the Armenian-Turkish protocols, one can see that Armenia, having found itself in a difficult economic situation, was the initiator of "football diplomacy" and, therefore, should accept preconditions in order to interest Turkey.

And this time Balayan again came out with his shameless lies. Yesterday, on May 16, commenting to a news.am correspondent on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, made during the visit to Nakhchivan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that "token warmongering by the Azerbaijani President does not add him the authority and does not increase the fighting efficiency of his army."

"Instead, he could state that he is ready to negotiate with the leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh for an early settlement of the conflict," Balayan said.

The reaction of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry did not take long. "Baku stands for intensive negotiations to advance the negotiation process to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"As a result of political crisis when change of government happened in Armenia Azerbaijani side stated that if sober minded politicians came to power then progress in resolution of conflict was possible. However, it seems that new oсhlocracy regime of Armenia tempts to repeat faults of previous regime?! Against the background of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs statement and comments of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister after Paris meeting MFA of Armenia continues to demonstrate old style destructive position. If press secretary of MFA Armenia who is remnant of Sargysian's regime makes such futile statements with the instruction of new Foreign Minister then assuredly same fate expects new regime of Armenia," Hajiyev noted.

According to him, attempts to introduce any new unrealistic elements can destroy the whole negotiating process. "Soon we will see which way Armenia follows. But everyone should know that Azerbaijan's patience is not unlimited," the spokesman said.

A weighty and dignified answer of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, apparently, has reached the sound logic of the Armenian Foreign Ministry. So, today, on May 17, Balayan made a statement that Armenia remains committed to the exclusively peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Armenia remains committed to the exclusively peaceful solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship on the basis of the proposals of the co-chair countries. To do this, it is necessary to implement the agreements reached at the highest level after the April aggression of Azerbaijan in 2016, " Balayan said.

Thus, Azerbaijani diplomacy pointed to the opponent that there is no room for verbiage, which is typical of the Armenian Foreign Ministry officials who demonstrate their lack of professionalism and tell cynical lies about the Karabakh conflict before the world community.

Commenting on the last statement of Balayan, the spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev, reminded to the spokesman of the Armenian Foreign Ministry who speaks about the Vienna and Saint Petersburg agreements of 2016 that at those meetings as a result of intensive talks the sides agreed on withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

"All the same, such technical issues as investigating incidents were to be resolved on par. That is the reality. I would recommend to the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman to read thoroughly and understand. Moreover, it is high time to change the tune set by Nalbandian," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said in response to Armenian MFA spokesman," he said.

At the same time, the last statement of Balayan, who probably got a wrench from his leadership for stupid and inappropriate statements, still contains a lie. This concerns the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg meetings that followed the April war in 2016 on expansion of the powers of the group of observers of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and on establishing mechanisms for investigating incidents on the front line.

The Armenian side declares that Azerbaijan allegedly refuses to implement these agreements. However, in March 2017, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the OSCE addressed the Permanent Council of the OSCE. The document noted that in 2016 the parties agreed to expand the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

"On July 20, 2016, Azerbaijan presented a proposal to expand the office if the mandate was not changed. It was a demonstration of a political will and willingness to implement the agreements reached at a high level.

Unfortunately, later on the contact line of the troops we encountered unacceptable elements in connection with the deployment of OSCE observers. This also means a change in the style of work of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, which does not correspond to the agreements reached at the level of the Presidents, " the statement said.

The document also noted that the deployment of OSCE observers on the contact line before the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan could lead to the strengthening of the status quo and the prolongation of the conflict.

"Azerbaijan can not take this step, which in general contradicts the goals of the Minsk process," the statement stressed.

In other words, avoiding the start of substantive negotiations, Armenia explains its position by the alleged failure of Azerbaijan to implement the agreements reached at the meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg. This is the lie of the Armenian Foreign Ministry. If Yerevan is committed to a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, then why does Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan state that sooner or later Karabakh will become part of Armenia?

