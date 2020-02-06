Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the avalanche in Turkey’s Van city and the crash of a passenger plane in Istanbul.

“We express our deepest condolences to the relatives of those who were killed as a result of the avalanche in Van city and the crash of a passenger plane in Istanbul city of fraternal Turkey, and we wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry tweeted. “Your grief is our grief.”

At least 33 people have been killed by two avalanches near Turkey's eastern city of Van. At least 12 of those killed were part of a search and rescue team hit by the second avalanche as they tried to find a group of people missing following the first avalanche.

Governor of Van Mehmet Emin Bilmez said nine people were serious injured and being treated in regional hospitals.

About 200 emergency workers were deployed to the mountainous area of Bahcesehir when an avalanche struck late on Feb. 5, killing five people. The teams were searching for two missing people when the second avalanche occurred.

