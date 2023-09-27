Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honors memory of Patriotic War martyrs

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has shared a post on X on the occasion of September 27, Remembrance Day, News.Az reports.

"September 27, the date which marks the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War that put a stop to 30-year occupation, is the Day of Remembrance of our sons and daughters who became a symbol of heroism and patriotism," the ministry said.

"With deep respect and gratitude we remember our Martyrs, whose bright memory will forever live in our hearts," added the ministry.

