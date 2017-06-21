Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes Japan blogger from 'black list'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese citizen Natsumi Daizen sent a letter to Azerbaijani embassy in Japan and asked to remove his named from the list of undesirable people of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.



Foreign ministry’s press service told APA that in his letter, the blogger reaffirmed his respect to the laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and noted that he won’t visit the occupied territories of Azerbaijan without the consent of Azerbaijani government.



He expressed his regret and mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



Natsumi Daizen expressed his apology to the government and people of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.



After considering the blogger’s appeal, his name was excluded from the list of undesirable people of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

