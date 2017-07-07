Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff visit Alley of Honors and Martyrs' Alley

+ ↺ − 16 px

The management and staff of the Foreign Ministry visited the Alley of Honors and Martyrs' Alley on July 9 - the professional holiday of the employees of the diplomatic services.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the foreign ministry staff visited the Alley of Honors and laid a wreath to the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. After honoring the memory of the late president, they laid flowers to the grave of prominent ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Foreign Ministry staff visited the Martyrs' Alley and laid wreaths and flowers to the graves of our martyrs, fallen for the sovereignty and independence of our homeland and expressed their respect to the valuable memory of our martyrs.

Guided by the adoption of a temporary instruction on the Secretariat of the Foreign Ministry of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on July 9, 1919, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree of August 24, 2007, to declare July 9 the professional holiday of the employees of the diplomatic service bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

